'Reflects their Talibani thinking': Fadnavis after Shiv Sena workers 'purify' Thackeray memorial post Narayan Rane visit

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed Shiv Sena workers, who reportedly "purified" the memorial of Balasaheb Bal Thackeray memorial after Union Minister Narayan Rane's visit. He also compared them to the Taliban.



"This is a sign of narrow mindset, the way some so-called Shiv Sainiks have conducted this, I believe that they do not understand Shiv Sena. It is a sign of wrong and negative mentality, and this is Talibani thinking," Fadnavis told ANI.

Fadnavis said whoever indulged in this "purification" did not understand the original Shiv Sena and that the Shiv Sena is today sharing power with those people who had attempted to put Balasaheb Thackeray in jail. Fadnavis was referring to the Congress and Shiv Sena alliance in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and also about the then Congress- NCP government's move to arrest Bal Thackeray in the year 2000 in connection with the 1992-93 Mumbai riots.

"If an old Shiv Sainik goes to visit Balasaheb's Samadhi, then it is wrong to believe that the place has become impure," the former chief minister said. Rane was a part of Shiv Sena and had left the party to join the Congress party, which also he subsequently left.

On Thursday Rane had visited the memorial of Balasaheb Bal Thackeray and paid his tribute, after which Shiv Sena workers "purified'' it.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered 19 FIRs against BJP leaders and workers for alleged violations of COVID-19 norms during the party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of union minister Narayan Rane held in different parts of Mumbai.

Rane, who had on Thursday participated in the rally along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders lashed out at the Maharashtra government for being biased in their judgement and for their failure in tackling the pandemic situation.

Several Opposition leaders had objected to the yatras in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

