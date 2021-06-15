Regeneron's antibody cocktail made dramatic difference: Sangita Reddy

She revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 10 and was hospitalised with high fever. Sangita Reddy said she took the antibody therapy within the early window period.

Hyderabad, June 15 (IANS) Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director, Dr Sangita Reddy has said that she received Regeneron's monoclonal antibody cocktail and this made a "dramatic difference".

"After 500 days of dodging Covid-19, I tested +VE on June10th My initial reaction was of shock & dismay - Why me? I was careful & vaccinated Hospitalized with high fever I took the cocktail Regeneron therapy within the early window period & it has made a dramatic difference," she tweeted.

Sangita Reddy, who is also a former President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), wrote on the micro blogging platform that while vaccines don't prevent Covid, they help keep symptoms mild.

According to her, timely diagnosis and treatment are key to quick recovery. On her discharge from hospital, she conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to nurses, doctors and entire scientific community.

She said that she will remain under self-isolation under medical supervision through telemedicine.

"Feeling fine. Thank you all for your good wishes. Prayers. Jokes. Words of encouragement. Truly appreciate it The human race is indeed a single tribe. Our bonding makes us stronger take care n stay well," Sangita Reddy tweeted again responding to messages by her well wishers.

