Regional parties can never do good for the state: Jitin Prasada

Prasada in a conversation with the media on Saturday said those who were once regional 'satraps' in Uttar Pradesh and formed regional parties, today their very existence is under threat. Smaller parties were formed by big leaders but now it revolves only around a particular individual. The priority given to the country and the state comes a distant second for such parties. BJP is the only party that always thinks first about the country.

Speaking about his role in the BJP, he said whatever work the BJP's state leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath give me, I will do it with full devotion and honesty.

Prasada said he will work as an ordinary BJP worker. "I want my work to speak for myself." As far as the BJP is concerned as well as its central and state leadership, it is this leadership which is the real national party in the true sense. Here the policy decision is in line with the sentiments of the party organisation and the party workers. This is the only party where even people from an ordinary family can reach the top leadership. A great example of this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "I do not want to speak anything right now, my work will speak for itself in the coming times." On reaching the BJP headquarters in Lucknow, Prasada first went to the temple built in the party office and bowed his head and then spoke to the media. He was welcomed at the party office by Uttar Pradesh BJP President, Swatantra Dev Singh.

Jitin Prasada recently left the Congress and joined the BJP. He was a part of the Congress for a long time and was also a central minister during the United Progressive Alliance government.

