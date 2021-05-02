Regional parties contribute to success of national parties in assembly polls, some fail to open account

While the contest was mainly between two state parties in Tamil Nadu, regional and state parties helped BJP-led NDA win Assam and contributed to victory of LDF in Kerala. In Puducherry, a regional party is slated to lead the NDA government.Trinamool Congress, which scored an emphatic victory in West Bengal elections, contests elections in several states. However, its support base is mainly in Bengal.Trinamool Congress overcame a stiff challenge posed by BJP with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading the party to its third successive victory in assembly polls.TMC has won won 198 seats and is leading on another 16 out of the total 292 seats for which elections were held. The party is poised to improve its 2016 tally of 2011 seats. BJP, which had only three MLAs in the outgoing assembly, has won 48 seats and is leading on eight more. The party has major inroads in the state.One Independent candidate has also won in West Bengal while Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party is leading on one seat. The Samyukta alliance comprising Congress, Left parties and ISF failed to open its account.In 126-member Assam assembly, BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on 12. Its alliance partner AGP won nine seats and UPPL six seats.In Mahajot alliance, Congress won 21 seats and is leading on eight, AIUDF won ten seats and is leading on six, CPI-M won one seat and BPF won three seats and is leading on one. Independents won one seat and are leading on another.In 30-member Puducherry assembly, NR Congress won 10 seats and BJP six. DMK has won five seats and is leading on one, Congress won two seats and independents six seats. AIADMK failed to open its account.The DMK-led alliance is poised for an emphatic win in Tamil Nadu. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, DMK has already won 62 seats and is leading on 71 in the 234-member assembly.The ruling AIADMK won 26 seats and is leading on 43 while its ally BJP won on one seat and is leading on three seats. Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has won one seat and is leading on three others.Congress, which is an ally of DMK, has won 3 seats and is leading on 13 more. DMK's other allies CPI and CPI (M) have won one seat each and are leading on one seat each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has won two and is leading on two more.In Kerala, all results have been declared with CPI-M winning 62 seats.Among the other constituents of LDF, CPI has won 17 seats, Kerala Congress (M) has won five seats, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) both won two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress also won one seat.LDF allies Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), and Kerala Congress (B) also won one seat each.In the UDF's pavilion, Congress has won 21 seats, IUML won 15, and Kerala Congress (Jacob) one seat.(ANI)