Regions around Delhi, NW India recorded maximum temperatures 5 to 6 degree above normal: IMD

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Regions around Delhi and North-West India recorded maximum temperatures which were five to six degrees above normal for this time of the year, a senior Metrological Department official said on Friday.



Delhi on Friday recorded maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius a departure of 7 degree Celsius from the normal. It recorded 15.2 degree Celsius which was a departure of 3 degrees from normal according to the IMD.

"In coming days also we expect it to remain same, around March 1 and 2 there is expected to be a slight fall due to a western disturbance which is presently affecting the north western Himalayan region,"Additional Director General of India Metrological Department (IMD) Anand Sharma said.

Wind direction might change and we might get northwesterly winds from the mountains which might lower temperature a bit, he said.

"If you talk about temperatures, especially in NW India, even in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, west MP, all these are having above normal temperatures. In Delhi, the temperature yesterday was 8 degrees above normal, the maximum reached about 33.2 degree Celsius," he added.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday was 40.4 degrees celsius, which is the highest in the state.

"The temperature will remain high for next three to four days and there can be slight decrease after that," the director of IMD Bhubaneswar HR Biswas said. (ANI)

