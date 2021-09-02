Register case against Rawat for comment on 'Panj Piaras': Akali Dal

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) Despite seeking an apology for his comment, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday demanded that a criminal case should be registered against Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community by terming some Congress leaders as 'Panj Piaras'.

In a statement issued here, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that it is shocking that Harish Rawat has equated Congress leaders with the 'Panj Piaras' who occupied a very high position in Sikhism.

"Such kind of atrocious statements, which are an insult to Sikhs worldwide, will not be tolerated at any cost. Rawat should be taken to task immediately," Cheema said.

He also asked the Congress leader to withdraw his statement immediately and offer an unconditional apology to the Sikh community.

"Rawat is also advised not to play with the sentiments of the community in this manner," he added.

In Sikh tradition, 'Panj Pyare' is the term used for five beloved of the Guru.

Meanwhile, Rawat clarified that he had no intention to hurt Sikh sentiments and it was wrong on his part to compare the working presidents to 'Panj Pyare'.

He said he held the 'Panj Pyare' in high esteem, and had worked for the betterment of the places related to Sikhism in Uttarakhand.

