Registered Pharmacists in Punjab can now apply for drugs store under amended policy: Balbir Sidhu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 13 (ANI): Considering the rising number of unemployed registered pharmacists in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh's government has decided to provide self-employment to unemployed youth by making changes in the policy for the grant of drugs licenses.



According to an official release, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Mr Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said that the registered pharmacists in the state with certain experience can now apply for grant of drugs license to open chemist shops in rural and urban areas under the amended policy.

In addition to this, licenses for the sale of veterinary drugs, medical devices, dental materials, diagnostic kits and reagents, implants, surgical goods and for super distributors have also been allowed.

Sidhu added that along with this certain changes have also been made for the grant of drugs licenses due to change of constitutions/premises.

"The applications for new drugs licence have to be made online through a single-window system of Business-First Portal of Government of Punjab," he said.

He pointed out that now the Government of Punjab has substantially strengthened the FDA by increasing the strength of Drugs Control Officers to 60.

The Punjab Cabinet Minister informed that the state government has made considerable changes in the facilities for testing of drugs and has established a state of art drugs testing laboratory at Kharar which is equipped with high-end equipment and instruments to provide good quality medicines to the People of Punjab.

He further said that at the same time to keep strict control over the sale of habit-forming drugs, the restriction on the stocking of 08 types of drugs --Codeine, Dextropropoxyphene, Diphenoxylate, Nitrazepam, Buprenorphine, Pentazocine and Oral dosage forms of tramadol and tapentadol has also been made and except for justified use for medical purpose. (ANI)

