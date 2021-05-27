Registration for 2nd Covaxin dose opens in J&K

Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) Persons with the first Covaxin dose taken outside Jammu and Kashmir who are due for the second dose can now register for the second jab, officials said on Thursday.

The government has asked the general public whosoever has taken the first dose of Covaxin outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and are due for second dose, to register themselves for the same at their respective Deputy Chief Medical Officer's office within next three days.