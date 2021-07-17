Rehabilitation offer for AOB Maoist commander

"We will facilitate rehabilitation if Sudheer surrenders," said a district police official.

Visakhapatnam, July 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district police on Saturday announced a rehabilitation offer to a senior Moaist leader if he surrenders peacefully and joins back into mainstream social order.

According to the police, Sudheer, a senior commander in the Pedabayalu - Korukonda division of the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) has left the Maoist party with a woman member.

"After the Teegalametta encounter, senior commanders are leaving the Maoist party," he said. Police said Maoist AOB is facing a severe crisis.

On June 16, police gunned down six Maoists, three men and three women, in the Teegalametta forest area in Visakhapatnam district.

Slain Maoists in the encounter included Arjun (DCM), Ashok (DCM), Santu Nachika (ACM), Lalita (PM) and Paike (PM).

The encounter occurred under the police station limits of Mampa, surrounding the Koyyuru area.

Even that time, Visakhapatnam district Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao appealed to the Maoists to surrender, promising all benefits as per the existing policy.

--IANS

sth/in