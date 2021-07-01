Rein in Telangana's 'illegal' water siphoning for power: Jagan to PM

Amaravati/New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to rein in Telangana from "illegally" drawing water for power generation and to deploy Central forces at common reservoirs to protect the state's interests.

"Your kind intervention is sought in this regard and I further request that direction be given to the state of Telangana to stop illegal drawal (siphoning) of water for power generation without water release orders from Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)," Reddy wrote to Modi.

He complained that Telangana's unilateral siphoning of water from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala reservoirs will jeopardise the drinking and irrigation needs of four Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts, including Chennai city's drinking water requirements.

According to the Chief Minister, the Telangana government issued an order on Monday to its power department to generate hydro power at 100 per cent installed capacity, which means the neighbouring state will use 4 tmc, 3 tmc and 1.8 tmc water per day from Srisailam, Nagarjuna and Pulichintala, respectively.

"Inspite of instructions from KRMB not to draw water for power generation, the state of Telangana is unilaterally drawing water for power generation violating the standard operating protocol and agreements," noted Reddy.

He called the Telangana government's order to generate power as an "utter disregard of the orders issued by KRMB to stop power generation".

KRMB came into existence as per section 85 of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and is responsible for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of water projects such as the contentious three.

The Andhra CM also requested Modi that the unauthorised diversion of water by Telangana be accounted for against the agreed allocation of 299 tmc.

"I also request that necessary immediate action be taken by the government of India, to notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and take over all offtakes of common reservoirs with CISF protection and safeguard the interests of the state of AP," he added.

--IANS

sth/kr