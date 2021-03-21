Reinstating Waze was Param Bir Singh's decision, not Thackeray's: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A day after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the decision of reinstating Waze into Mumbai Police was that of Singh and not Thackeray's and asserted the allegations will have no impact on the Maharashtra government.



Addressing a press conference here, Pawar told reporters, "The decision to reinforce Waze into the service was taken by the Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police and not by the Chief Minister. I don't know whether efforts are being made or not to topple the government (Maharashtra). All I can say is they will have no impact on the government."

Terming the allegations levelled against Deshmukh serious, Pawar said that Thackeray has full authority to take a decision on the matter.

"The allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister are serious. The Maharashtra CM has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister," he said.

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

Singh also alleged that Deshmukh had ordered to file a case of abetment to suicide in MP Mohan Delkar's death who was found dead in Mumbai on February 22 this year.

On Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by Param Bir Singh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

