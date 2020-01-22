Reject Kapil Mishra's nomination papers: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Wednesday complained to the Chief Election Officer alleging wrongful acceptance of the nomination papers of Kapil Mishra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Model Town Assembly seat, by the Returning Officer.

The AAP requested the CEO to cancel candidature of Mishra, a former AAP legislator who switched to the BJP.

In the letter, AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said Mishra had been using a government accommodation for the past 10 years, and as per the guidelines it was mandatory to furnish no-dues certificate about water, electricity and telephone expenses for such accommodation.

Mishra had neither submitted the no-dues certificate nor mentioned it in the nomination form, the AAP said. "You are requested to kindly keep the allotment pf symbol to the candidate (Mishra) in abeyance and pass the necessary orders as regards cancellation of candidature of Mishra," Gupta said in the letter. nks/pcj