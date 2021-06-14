Relatives of deceased COVID-19 patient hold protest at Andhra hospital

Tirupati/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient staged protests on Sunday morning here at Padmavati Hospital alleging that medical negligence had led to the death of their family member.



State health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas inquired about the incident and instructed the hospital authorities to look into the issue.

A COVID-19 patient Vinod breathed his last at Padmavati hospital in the wee hours on Sunday. Jayamma, a patient of black fungus also died this morning.

Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas spoke to Chittoor District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Srihari and Padmavati Hospital Superintendent Dr Ram. They informed about the incident to the minister.

Vinod was from Tanikeri village, Vayalpadu Mandal of Chittoor district. He has a severe lung problem and was admitted on 29th May. He was put on a ventilator. His oxygen levels fell down to 36. Despite the full efforts of the doctors, he could not survive, they informed the health minister.

Further, they said, Jayamma suffering from black fungus was admitted in the hospital on May 25. Despite regular treatment, her health kept on deteriorating and she died this morning.

Minister Alla Nani instructed Tirupati Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Kanaka Narasa Reddy to provide full cooperation to the kin of the deceased.

The DMHO and Hospital Superintendent explained that senior doctors are providing better treatment to patients at Padmavati hospital. (ANI)

