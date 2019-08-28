Relatives queue up at Srinagar hotel to meet J&K leaders

Yaseen, the Peoples Democratic Forum (PDF) MLA from Khan Sahib Assembly constituency in central Kashmir's Budgam district, was detained after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Aslam said he had twice applied and failed to meet his brother. "I am hopeful that I will succeed this time. His son, who has met him, has told us that his health is suffering," he said.

But Aslam wasn't not alone. At the hotel, which houses more than 50 legislators as well as other mainstream Kashmiri leaders detained since August 5, are long queues of relatives who have applied for a meeting with their dear ones.

Haji Ghulam Ahmad Malik had come to meet prominent Shia leader and politician Imran Ansari. His daughter Afrooza is getting married. Ansari showed the nikah papers and sought permission for Ansari to conduct the nikah prayers. "Imran Ansari is our spiritual leader. Till the time he reads the nikah prayers, I will wait," said Malik. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also been detained and kept at Hari Niwas and a guest house in Chasma Shahi.