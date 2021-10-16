Release captured tiger into wild: TN BJP

In a statement issued here, G. K. Nagaraj, the BJP's Tamil Nadu Farm Wing president, said despite rain, the Department officials tracked the tiger and captured it after shooting a transquiliser dart.

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Appreciating the Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials for capturing the MDT 23 tiger, a senior BJP leader of the state urged for the release of the big cat into the wild after proper treatment.

Conveying the party's appreciation to the officials, Nagaraj also said the tiger should be released into the wild after giving it proper treatment as it is not a man-eater.

The tiger that is believed to have killed four people and 12 cattle was caught on Friday.

The animal was preying on the cattle in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and adjacent areas for the past couple of months.

The Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu Shekhar Kumar Niraj had earlier issued a hunting order for the tiger.

However, he later clarified that the first priority will be to capture the animal alive and killing it will be the last resort.

