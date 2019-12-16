Release injured Jamia students, Delhi minorities body to police

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Delhi Minorities Commission has asked the Delhi Police to release the injured students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university late on Sunday night.

In a letter dated December 15, 2019, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul-Islam Khan said: "The Delhi Minorities Commission orders SHO Kalkaji PS to release the injured students of the Jamia Millia University held at the said police station or to take them, without any delay, for treatment at a reputed hospital."

"SHO Kalkaji PS will be personally responsible for any complications to the injuries of the held students," the letter further read. The Commission has also asked the SHO to file a compliance report by 3 p.m. on Monday at the Commission office and in failing to implement this order of the quasi-judicial authority appropriate action as deemed fit by the Commission will taken. rt/rs