Release test findings on Nellore 'ayurvedic Covid cure': CPI leader Narayana

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Narayana urged the government to immediately submit its report on the "herbal medicine" that was touted a "cure for COVID-19" by an ayurvedic practitioner in Nellore's Krishnapatnam town.



The CPI secretary also urged Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who hails from SPS Nellore district, to take initiative and get clarity on the concoction prepared by Anandaiah and see it comes to public access.

Talking to mediapersons, CPI National Secretary Narayana, who visited Krishnapatnam on Sunday, said: "Government agencies should complete their tests accurately and submit their reports as soon as possible."

Narayana also said that there may be a threat to the life of the Anandaiah and should be provided with security.

He further said that Anandaiah's ayurvedic concoction is made of herbs and other material available in nature and hence will not have any side effects.

"State government immediately taking the decision to get it tested is a good move. But corporate medical forces are fighting against this natural medicine. This Anandaiah gave medicine to thousands of people till now. But now citing the example of one single patient, attempts to tarnish him are already going on," he said.

Nellore distict administration on Friday stopped the distribution of the medicine also ordered District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and Ayush officials to examine the formulation of the medicine.

The administration also ordered District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and Ayush officials to examine the formulation of the medicine.

This came after thousands of people flocked to Krishnapatnam where Ayurvedic practitioner Borigi Anandaiaah was distributing the 'herbal medicine' for free of cost claiming that it would prevent people from contracting COVID-19.

The Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu in a video message on Friday had said that samples of the 'herbal preparation' have sent to a lab in Hyderabad for analysis.

He collector said that the state government has decided to rope in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a deeper analysis of the issue.

"Depending on the findings of the expert authorities, the individual can obtain necessary permission as per the usual procedure and can commence the distribution of the medicine as per the discretion of the concerned authorities," Nellore district collector said. (ANI)

