Reliance Foundation, BMC to give 300K jabs to poor in Mumbai

The 3-month long drive will be conducted through Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH) in underprivileged localities like Dharavi, Worli, Colaba, Wadala, Pratikshanagar, Kamathipura, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi and Bhandup.

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The Reliance Foundation and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide 300,000 (3-Lakh) Covid-19 vaccine doses to poor communities in 50 Mumbai slums, an official said here on Monday.

The HNRFH has deployed a state-of-the-art vehicle to carry out the vaccination at these locations with the BMC and BEST providing the infrastructure and logistics support.

This will supplement the HNRFH's regular health outreach initiatives to address the primary and preventive healthcare needs of vulnerable sections of society through such mobile vans and static medical units.

The latest drive will be part of the RF's 'Mission Vaccine Suraksha' (MVS) initiative to provide jabs for the poor communities across the country over the next few months.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian has access to vaccination as quickly and efficiency as possible. Together we will rise above this challenging period and good times will be upon us again," said RF Founder-Chairperson Nita M. Ambani.

In the past 16 months, the RF has rolled out multi-pronged response initiatives across India including testing, supplying liquid medical oxygen, 1-crore masks, 7.50 crore free meals, 2000-plus Covid beds, awareness campaigns, etc, she added.

Under MVS, over a million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Reliance Group employees, family members and dependents, covering 98 per cent with at least one jab.

--IANS

qn/skp/