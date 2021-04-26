Reliance Foundation scales up COVID operations in Mumbai

With 875 beds for COVID patients, Reliance Foundation has made the largest contribution to COVID care in Mumbai by any philanthropic organization.As per a statement, Reliance has undertaken four more significant initiatives, in the battle against the pandemic in Mumbai.The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will manage a 650-bed facility at National Sports Club of India in Worli Mumbai. RF will newly create, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15. The hospital will also take over the management and operations of nearly 550-beds ward, which is currently operational.Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) will operate and manage nearly a total of650 beds for COVID patients. A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and nonmedical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee medicalmanagement of the patients.The entire expenditure for the project - comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilatorsand medical equipment - and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne byReliance Foundation. All the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free.Last year, RF and BMC had set up India's first COVID hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Out of the 225 beds; 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.The Seven Hills Hospital has been expanded by an additional 25 ICU beds, creating a total of 125 beds being managed by RF Hospital including 45 ICU beds.100 beds are being commissioned at The Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the BMC. The step-down facility will be manned and managed by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.This was decided in a meeting of the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Minister for Tourism and Environment, Senior MCGM Officials, Reliance Foundation and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.All together, RFH will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC.Speaking about the augmented COVID facilities, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "Reliance Foundation has always been at the forefront of service to our nation and it is our duty to support India's relentless fight against the pandemic. Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai.""We are also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India and the city of Mumbai, as a fellow Indian, we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people. Corona Haarega, India Jeetega!" Ambani said.Last year, Reliance Foundation launched 'Anna Seva', the world's largest food distribution program providing 5.5 crore meals. In addition, Reliance Foundation has enabled the following initiatives, to further strengthen our fight against COVID.The Foundation supported the setting up of a new COVID care facility at Spandan Holistic Mother-And Child Care Hospital in Deonar, Mumbai. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has set up an exclusive 10-bed dialysis center in HBT Trauma Hospital, Mumbai in collaboration with BMC. (ANI)