Reliance Foundation to set up Covid care facilities in Jamnagar

Besides, all services at these facilities will be provided free of cost to the citizens.

The philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries said that the entire cost of setting up and running these facilities will be borne by Reliance.

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The Reliance Foundation is setting up 1,000-bed Covid care facilities with oxygen supply at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Accordingly, a 400-bed Covid care facility will be up and running at the Government Dental College and Hospital in Jamnagar within a week.

Thereafter, another 600-bed Covid care facility will be made operational at another location in Jamnagar within the next two weeks' time.

Reliance Foundation said that all necessary manpower, medical support, equipment and other disposable items will be supported by Reliance.

The state government will coordinate in ensuring that the facilities are staffed with doctors and nursing staff.

Furthermore, it said the facilities will provide relief to the people living in Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar and other regions of Saurashtra.

"As India fights the second wave of Covid, we are committed to helping in every way we can. Additional healthcare facilities are one of the most critical needs of the hour. Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1000-bedded hospital with oxygen for COVID patients in Jamnagar, Gujarat," said Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

"The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week. The hospital will provide quality care free of cost," she added.

Additionally, Reliance has been providing oxygen supply to Gujarat and few other states.

RIL is already providing free of cost Covid care in the city of Mumbai where 875 Covid beds are managed by the Reliance Foundation Hospital.

In addition, between Jamnagar and Mumbai, Reliance will set up and manage 1,875 beds for Covid care.

--IANS

rv/arm