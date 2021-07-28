Reliance Foundation Vaccination Mission administers over 10 lakh Covid-19 doses to RIL employees and their family members

The initiative, Mission Vaccine Suraksha, launched in April by Reliance Foundation is a mark of commitment to protect the larger community of employees, associates, partners and the general population with free vaccinations.

Mass vaccination is the topmost priority for India and a way to fight the current crisis. Following government announcements and protocol, Reliance Foundation embarked upon one of the largest free-of-cost corporate vaccination programs to prioritize vaccination for 100 per cent of employees and their family members.

In the Annual General Meeting last month, Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson Reliance Foundation had expressed the commitment to vaccinate the general community. "Executing this Mission on a nationwide basis is a humungous task. But it is our dharma, our duty to every Indian, our promise of safety and protection. Our firm belief that together, we can, and we will overcome," she said.

Till date, over 98 per cent of all eligible employees have already been covered with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in keeping with this promise. As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh doses have been administered already, to employees and family members across Reliance. Over 171 vaccination centres across the country are vaccinating employees, associates, joint venture partners and all their family members including off-roll workforce, retired employees and eight family members of each of these groups.

Now, vaccination for community has been rolled out to administer an additional 10 lakh doses to communities near plant locations and to the general population through NGOs. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, Reliance Foundation has stayed committed to its social responsibility of safeguarding internal as well as external communities.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital has played a critical role in ensuring continued operations of each of the vaccination centres as per Government medical protocols. Vaccination processes have been digitized and are seamless with the JioHealthHub Digital Health Platform from slot booking to downloading of vaccine certificate.

The Mission was rolled out after private organisations were given permissions to purchase vaccines for employees. This rapid and extensive vaccination plan not only helps keep staff and families safer, it will also substantially reduce pressure on public health systems to support India in countering pandemic challenges more effectively. Reliance Foundation has been supporting COVID-19 prevention through multiple CSR initiatives. These include:

Medical oxygen production free to meet the needs of one lakh patients daily basis

Over 2000+ COVID-care beds and facilities supported across the country

Providing over 7.5 crore meals to vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic

Distributing over one crore masks and safety messages to frontline workers, daily wage earners, transport workers and other groups

Reliance has contributed a significant 4 per cent of the country's total CSR spend during 2019-20. This has been systematically enhanced now to help the country face renewed challenges of COVID-19 and the Vaccination Mission is yet another affirmation of the Reliance commitment 'We Care'.

--IANS

san/dpb