Reliance Industries Limited tops Indian corporates in Forbes' Best Employers rankings 2021; ranks 52

Apart from RIL, other Indian names in the top 100 rankings were ICICI Bank at 65, HDFC Bank at 77 and HCL Technologies at 90.The rankings are based on a large-scale survey where employees rated their employers on numerous points."The respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Participants were asked to rate the companies on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. The 750 companies that received the highest total scores made the final list," mentioned the Forbes article announcing the global ranking.Recently, Reliance was recognised as 'India's Best Employers among Nation Builders 2021' by the Great Place to Work institute - a global authority on workplace culture.The spirit of care and empathy that underlines everything Reliance has ever done was brought to the fore by the COVID pandemic. During this difficult time, Reliance ensured that no employee suffered from pay cuts or job anxieties and took full care of their medical needs as well as vaccinations of their entire families. Reliance also ensured that the future of dependents of employees, who unfortunately succumbed to the pandemic, was financially secured. (ANI)