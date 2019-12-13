Religare case: Ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh sent to ED custody

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday sent former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till December 19 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

He was arrested by the ED yesterday inside the Tihar jail in connection with the case. His brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and former chief managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani are already in judicial custody in the same case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav of Delhi's Saket court sent Shivinder Singh to the remand after the agency sought his 14 days custodial interrogation.Saket Court had yesterday rejected Shivinder's bail plea and said, "Considering the seriousness and gravity of the offenses, there being every likelihood of applicant Shivinder Mohan Singh fleeing from justice or hampering the trial, I find it expedient in the interest of justice, not to enlarge him on bail,"The court had observed that Rs 2400 crore was disbursed in form of loan to the entities having no financial standings. It said that investigation in the case is in a crucial stage and there is a possibility of the applicant to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence.Shivinder Singh, along with brother Malvinder and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Sunil Godhwani was arrested in October by Economic Offence Wing over charges of siphoning of funds. (ANI)