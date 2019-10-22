Religare settlement: Court issues production warrant to Singh brothers, Godhwani to facilitate talks

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a production warrant for former Ranbaxy owners Shivinder and Malvinder Singh and former chairman and managing director of Religare Finvest, Sunil Godhwani, to facilitate settlement talks.



The parties will be allowed to have a meeting in the first half on Wednesday, following which they will inform the court about the status of the meeting.

The brothers are in judicial custody in Tihar jail. Manpreet Suri of Religare Finvest had accused the brothers of siphoning off funds and misappropriation of funds.

Sunil Godhwani, who is also in judicial custody till 31 October, held a crucial position in Religare at the time. (ANI)

