Religion is different in appearance but all are one: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Calling for unity in diversity, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that religion is different in appearance but all are one and everyone has to embrace unity.



Bhagwat addressed the gathering at Makar Sankranti festival organised in Moradabad earlier today.

"India's religion is very special as it is based on spirituality. Religion is different in appearance but all are one. We have to embrace unity and we all have to follow our culture. Everybody's worship is different but everyone believes the same. Every citizen in India is a Hindu," said Bhagwat.

"The one who is born in India is a Hindu, whose ancestors are Hindus are Hindu as well. Our culture is known all over the world. We serve the people without discrimination and the Sangh is growing up to do such work but some people feel bad about it. We do not look back to those who oppose. We are not in a hurry, we do not want to win the elections," he added.

The RSS chief further added that the 'Sangh' does not oppose anyone.(ANI)














