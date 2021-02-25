Religion no bar, R'sthan people donate Rs 464 cr for Ram Temple

Meanwhile, many emotional and surprising stories have been emerging during the collection drive reflecting the Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb of the state as Rs 25 lakh was donated by the Muslim community in Jodhpur in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The highest collection has been from Jodhpur at Rs 210 crore and the next is Chittorgarh district which contributed around Rs 150 crore. Jaipur is third in the list with Rs 100 crore, he added.

Jhunjhunu resident Saleem Chauhan donated Rs 2,51,000 for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nidhi while Mohammad Hussain, a Jaipur resident, donated Rs 25,000 for the temple construction breaking the barriers of caste and religion.

In Bamanwas, a Muslim priest offered Rs 5,100 while two school teachers from Alwar and Tonk, Mehrajuddin Khan and Abubakar Naqavi donated Rs 11,000 each.

Sanwar Khan from Chaksu donated Rs 1.51 lakh for the Ram Temple construction.

A student, Radhika Kunwar, who won a Rs 5,100 cash prize under the Gargi award six years back, donated the entire amount for the Ram Temple.

Asha Kunwar Ram, 54, a resident of Jodhpur who recently turned COVID negative but was critical owing to lung infection, expressed her last wish that all her jewellery should be donated for the Ram Temple construction. Her husband and son abided by her last wish and sold her jewellery to donate the money for the temple construction. The middle class family donated Rs 7.08 lakh from her jewellery sale for the temple.

Hundreds of kids broke their piggy banks and donated the money for the temple construction, Goyal said.

In Rajasthan, more than 25 eunuchs also donated lakhs of rupees for the construction of the temple. Goyal said that society has donated with large hearts as we expected for the Ram Temple cause. We are tallying the amounts on app and are simultaneously depositing it in the bank to ensure transparency, he added.

