Religious conversion racket: UP ATS arrests man from Kanpur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a man from Kanpur in connection with a religious conversion racket case.



Arrested Dheeraj Jagtap is a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Dheeraj adopted Islam 10 years back and started converting others. He created Whatsapp groups "Revert', 'Rahab' and 'Dawah' to execute religious conversions and propagate radical messages. He was also an active member of the Islamic Youth Foundation.

Uttar Pradesh ATS said Dheeraj was actively involved in the nationwide racket of religious conversions. He used to make people convert to Islam on the pretext of providing jobs or money and sometimes by intimidating them.

ATS will produce him before the court on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested 14 people so far including Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, Maulana Umar Gautam, Mohammad Idrees Qureshi, Mohammad Salim and others in the nationwide religious conversion racket case. (ANI)

