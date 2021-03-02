Religious Freedom Bill to be presented in Gujarat Assembly during ongoing budget session

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) bill with amendments will be presented in the ongoing budget session of state Assembly to control the menace of love jihad, said Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Monday.



"We will be presenting the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) bill with amendment in this budget session in Vidhan Sabha. The bill prohibits and provides for punishment for conversion by misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means," Jadeja told reporters here.

"The bill aims to control to menace of love jihad. It will punish all those who try to cheat Hindu girls by changing names," he added.

Last month, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing a rally in Vadodra had said preparations have been made for a law against "love jihad".

"Preparations have been made for a stringent law against 'love jihad'. We will bring a Bill on this issue in the upcoming Assembly session. The manner in which girls are being lured, will not go on for long," Rupani had said.

A month-long month-long budget session of the state Assembly began on Monday with Governor Acharya Devvrat's address to the house. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who holds the portfolio of Finance ministry, will table the budget today. The budget session will continue till the April 1. (ANI)