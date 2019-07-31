Remove 'insulting' remarks from railway concessional tickets for senior citizens: DMK MP

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): A DMK parliamentarian on Wednesday called upon the government to withdraw the "insulting" words printed on railway concessional tickets for senior citizens.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, DMK's Tiruchi Siva said that on the reverse side of the concessional tickets bought by senior citizens is written: "Are you aware that 43 per cent of your fare is borne by the common citizens of the country?"



He said senior citizens are happy that the government has shown a gesture of giving concessions to them, but found the remarks insulting.

"A person can withstand poverty and can tolerate hunger but not indignity. Why should these insinuating remarks come on the ticket?" he asked.

Siva said it was totally "unwarranted and insinuating".

"In a country, before giving food and concessions to any person or any individual, his self-respect and prestige must be upheld. That must be ensured by a democratic country," he said urging the government to withdraw the remarks.

He said everyone who is travelling on a train is a common citizen and everybody is a tax-payer. "Kindly don't make a mark of indignation on any citizen in this country," he added. (ANI)