Remove the idea that girls and boys, men and women are different: Anisha Dixit

Dixit's main motive is to inspire girls, joining hands with United Nations Women and It's a Girl Thing to help them with their campaign for #GenerationEquality. Anisha speaks to IANSlife about the campaign and raising awareness among little girls and women about equality.

A: It's been a roller coaster ride with lots of ups and downs but yet an amazing journey. Everything comes with its own pain and pleasures. There have been some terrible times in the journey but also there have been great times too. The best part is I'm grateful that I am able to do what I love.

Q: Tell us about your collaboration with UN Women on the #GenerationEquality campaign? How do you aim to raise awareness among little girls and women about equality with this?

A: Honestly, I am extremely honoured to be a part of this amazing campaign and to get the opportunity to work with UN Women. Since the beginning of my channel, my goal has always been to empower and inspire girls. This opportunity helped me to be closer to my goal.

I raised awareness through my social media, wherein I made a video asking my followers to take part in the #GenerationEquality campaign and the response was really massive. I am so happy that people are now aware and also actively want to reduce the gap between the genders. It was a great success.

Q: What do you think should be done towards creating a more equal country?

A: Personally, I feel we should remove the idea that girls and boys, men and women are different. Yes, each have their own strengths and capabilities which God gave them but overall we are all the same. Seeing oneself in everyone and everyone in oneself, this idea should become universal. This way Gender disappears, once and for all.

Q: The main aim of your channel is to inspire girls. Can you elaborate on that? What kind of inspiration or motivation and how do you work to achieve it one video at a time?

A: Yes, my main aim has always been to speak about problems women go through and try to raise awareness about the same. Also at the same time, I try to inspire them in whatever ways possible. I mean if we move our heads around and see, there is still a huge difference between masculine and feminine in every society. Even though we are in 2021, a lot of problems that we women go through are not addressed upfront. Out of my 2.7 million subscribers, 60 per cent are female. So, in my videos, I always try to speak up about the issue we women go through, and at the same time, I spread a message so I can help empower the girls who are watching my videos.

Q: Tell us about your meeting with former U.S President Obama?

A: Meeting Barack Obama personally is one of the BIGGEST highlights of my life and I will never forget it. YouTube India and Google India gave me that opportunity to meet and interact with President Obama. I will share one funny incident from my experience: we were all lining up to meet him one by one and everyone was only shaking hands and smiling for the camera and left. When it was my turn to meet him, I ran towards him and directly hugged him. His security was taken quite aback by my actions thinking I might be someone crazy but the coolest thing was that Obama hugged me back and that is when the security chilled out. I told him that I love him and Michelle Obama and that they both inspire me a lot. Thankfully, he also said he loves me back so this situation didn't become too awkward.

Obama is super awesome. I will never forget this special moment.

Q: Your future plans?

A: I can't say much right now because there are some big plans ahead and they are still in the beginning process but once it's finalized I will be happy to share more details, so make sure you follow me on Instagram @anishadixit to stay up to date.

