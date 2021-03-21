Rename Maha coalition as Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi: BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Following former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's shocking allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the three-party coalition in Maharashtra should be renamed as the "Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi."



Speaking to ANI, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said, "I think Maharashtra is governed by Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi. It is shameful that the Home Minister is taking directions from an NCP minister. We demand CBI inquiry and his removal from the cabinet."

The comment was made by BJP leader in the wake of extortion allegations made by Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

Singh also alleged that Deshmukh had ordered to file a case of abetment to suicide in MP Mohan Delkar's death who was found dead in Mumbai on February 22 this year.

On Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by Param Bir Singh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

