Renewed demand for High Court bench at Agra

Agra, July 8 (IANS) Lawyers in Agra have renewed their long-pending demand for a High Court bench in the Taj city, after local MP S.P. Singh Baghel was sworn in as Union Minister of State for Law and Justice.

The demand for a bench of the Allahabad High Court has been hanging fire since the Janata Party rule in 1977. A number of agitations have been held, including one that led to police firing.