Renewed demand for High Court bench at Agra

Agra, July 8 (IANS) Lawyers in Agra have renewed their long-pending demand for a High Court bench in the Taj city, after local MP S.P. Singh Baghel was sworn in as Union Minister of State for Law and Justice.
The demand for a bench of the Allahabad High Court has been hanging fire since the Janata Party rule in 1977. A number of agitations have been held, including one that led to police firing.
Baghel himself had been supporting the demand for a long time.
Lawyers said now that they have their own minister at the Centre, it would be possible to implement the Jaswant Singh Commission report which had recommended the setting up of the HC bench at Agra.
However, the powerful Meerut lobby which also wants a bench, could queer the pitch. The lawyers in Allahabad have also never supported the proposal for new benches.
--IANS
bk/kr