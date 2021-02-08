Renowned educator, parenting expert, author Kim John Payne to address parents 1st time in India

A celebrated psychologist, a consultant and trainer to over 200 North American independent and public schools and a private family counsellor for twenty-seven years, Kim Payne will also be part of the launch of a new parenting forum called "Centre for Conscious Parenting" intended to enable parents to be more conscious, secure, inclusive, and aware of the educational and developmental needs of their children.

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Heritage Group of Schools, in partnership with noted American parenting expert and author of the best-selling book Simplicity Parenting, Kim John Payne, is going to host a session for Indian parents on the topic "Mindful Parenting for Troubled Times" on February 12.

The webinar will begin at 6 pm and will comprise of a session led by Kim Payne followed by a panel discussion with Kim Payne, Vishnu Karthik, Director – The Heritage Group of Schools and Manit Jain, Co-Founder – The Heritage Group of Schools as panellists.

"Our vision to help children achieve their highest potential cannot be accomplished in the absence of parents who want to raise themselves to a higher level of consciousness and awareness. We wish to create a community of parents who are able to support children emotionally and intellectually in every phase of their life and also ask pertinent questions and take necessary action to create a more purposeful and forward-looking educational ecosystem. We feel that there is a need for a platform for parents that provides latest, credible research-based inputs on educational and developmental needs of school going children and also creates a space for interaction with International and Indian experts on various facets of parenting. We hope to empower parents to make better decisions for their children as much as we hope to empower students to make better choices," said Manit Jain, Co-Founder, The Heritage Group of Schools.

When asked about the session, Kim Payne said "I am so happy to be working with parents in India for the first time and excited about partnering with The Heritage Group of Schools. The ethos of the Group and objectives of the Centre echo our vision and philosophy of Simplicity Parenting and I am very impressed with the work that they are doing."

The "Centre for Conscious Parenting" will host expert sessions, workshops and panel discussions on a range of relevant topics like the socio-emotional health of children to their physical fitness and nutrition to preparing them for college to name a few. Going forward the platform will also provide an opportunity for parents to hold discussions and express their views through discussion forums and blogs. The platform is committed to providing unbiased, credible content from reliable sources presenting in-depth views from multiple perspectives so that parenting is more about joys and less about regrets.

