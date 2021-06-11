Renowned neurologist Panagariya succumbs to post-Covid complications

Jaipur, June 11 (IANS) Renowned neurologist Ashok Panagariya passed away here on Friday after suffering from post-Covid complications.

He was in a hospital for over 25 days as his lungs were damaged even as he recovered from Covid.

Panagariya has over 90 research papers in different health journals in his name. He has won UNESCO Award for his medical and social cooperation, and was also conferred the Padma Shri.