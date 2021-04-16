Renowned Telugu radiologist Kakarla Subbarao passes away

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you about the demise of our patriarch -- Padma Shri Kakarla Subbarao, who reached heavenly abode on April 16, 2021 at 7.20 a.m.," said his family members.

Secunderabad, April 16 (IANS) Renowned radiologist and Padma Shri awardee Kakarla Subbarao passed away on Friday, his family members said.

Born on January 25, 1925, the 96-year-old doctor breathed his last at the KIMS hospital in Secunderabad.

However, the family did not specify what medical condition he died.

Subbarao was a well known radiologist both in India and overseas as well.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sadness over the passing away of Subbarao.

"Subbarao was rendering his services overseas and he returned to his motherland on the call from NTR and transformed Hyderabad NIMS hospital into a corporate hospital as its director," said Naidu.

The former Chief Minister and principal opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh said Subbarao was born in an agricultural family and went to win the Padma Shri award.

