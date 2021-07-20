Reopening, spas under active consideration, decision to be taken soon: Delhi Govt to HC

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the matter relating to reopening and functioning of spa centres in Delhi is under active consideration and a decision will likely be taken soon.



Taking note of the submission of the Delhi Government's standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan, Justice Rekha Palli listed the matter for further hearing on July 27.

Earlier, appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, has said that the matter is under active consideration by the concerned authorities and a balanced view would be taken keeping in view of COVID-19 and the plight of petitioners.

The court was hearing various petitions relating to reopen and permit the functioning of spas in the national capital.

One of the petitions was filed by Delhi Wellness Spa through advocate HD Thanvi, which sought to reopen and permit the functioning of a spa in the national capital saying that a lot of people in this profession are starving.

Earlier, directors of two spa centres had approached Delhi High Court seeking issuance of guidelines for reopening the Spas and also challenged the guidelines dated June 26, 2021, issued by Delhi Government through Delhi Disaster Management Authority by virtue of which salons and Gymnasiums and Yoga institutions have been allowed without application of mind and is highly discriminatory as similar services like masseur services through Urban Clap and Salons are operational as on date, plea states.

Spa centres give direct and indirect employment to lakhs of therapists, specialists, assistants, centre management employees, cleaners, goods suppliers, etc. who are severely affected due to the pandemic.

Due to arbitrary prohibitory orders against reopening of spas the petitioners are financially overburdened due to overdue rents, staff salaries, property tax, and miscellaneous expenditures said the petition filed through advocate D Vashish. (ANI)

