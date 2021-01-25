Repeal farm laws, new tradition should not start on R-Day: Mayawati

Mayawati tweeted in Hindi: "BSP is again requesting the Centre that out of all the demands of the protesting farmers the three farm laws should be repealed so that no new tradition be started on Republic Day on January 26, and as per the suspicion of Delhi Police any wrong and untoward incident may happen."

Lucknow, Jan 25 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday urged the Central government to withdraw the contentious farm laws and cautioned that no new tradition should be started on the Republic Day.

Earlier, the BSP supremo wrote that the talks between the protesting and the Central government once again failed which was a matter of extreme concern. The Centre is again requested to accept the demand of farmers to withdraw the new farm laws and resolve this problem soon, she said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday allowed the agitating farmers to take out the tractor parade on the Republic Day with certain conditions.

After the Republic Day parade at Rajpath ends, the farmers would be allowed to take out their tractor parade at the designated routes in Delhi. The farmers parade has been allowed to take place only at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in the national capital.

--IANS

vkt-skp/khz/dpb