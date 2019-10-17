Repeal of Article 370 not easy decision, India not afraid of changes: Modi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was not easy but India of 21st century is not afraid of changes and noted that the move will bring industry, innovation, inclusion and investment in the region.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the impact of repeal of Article 370 will not be only limited to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh but will be felt across the nation.He said it was a changed India which is not afraid of any threats."The abrogation of Article 370 is not just doing away with a provision. It means industry, innovation, integration, inclusion, investment. Integration brings inclusion, inclusive society brings investment. When investment pours, industry soars and industry's development leads to a culture of innovation. Once we develop this culture in J-K and Ladakh, there will be no scope for terrorism and separatism," he said.The Prime Minister said the effects of the repeal of Article 370 will not be only limited to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh but will be felt across the nation.He attacked the opposition Congress for not repealing the provision during its successive rules in the past 70 years."Since the last 70 years, the entire country was facing the hurdle of Article 370. There were a lot of talks to remove it, but no one dared to do it. Was this the first Govt in India with a full majority? No, it is not," he said.The Prime Minister said the answer to the question is that India is organised, there is feeling of collectiveness and the country wants right solution to the problem. "It is a changed India and if someone shows an eye, it is not going feel threatened," he said.Modi also said that protests are expected when there is change in the situation."This decision wasn't easy to make. Whenever we bring a change to the ongoing situation, protests are expected. But the India of 21st century will not stop at the ongoing situation, and isn't afraid of changes," he said. (ANI)