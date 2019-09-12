Repeating a lie doesn't turn it into gospel truth, India tells Pak

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Repeating a lie does not turn it into gospel truth, India told Pakistan on Thursday while referring to the recent exchanges at the UN Human Rights Council where Islamabad put out a "distorted statement" on Jammu and Kashmir.

"At the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), our delegation put forth our stand. We responded to Pakistan's lies and distorted statement. Pakistan's attempt to polarise and politicise the situation has been rejected," said Raveesh Kumar, the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, during a media briefing here."The global community is aware of Pakistan's role in aiding, abetting and supporting terrorism infrastructure in their country," he highlighted."Quite audacious on part of Pakistan, which is the epicentre of terrorism, to pretend to speak on behalf of the global community on human rights. This is very rich. They need to understand repeating a lie doesn't turn it into gospel truth, which came out clearly during the session," the official said.He added that India has explained its position on Article 370 and how "this is being done within the framework of the Indian Constitution and how these changes are necessary for development and prosperity of the state".The Spokesperson also rejected all "motivated" stories in the international press, outlining how there is no shortage of medicines in Jammu and Kashmir.India made a national statement on the human rights situation in the country at the UNHRC earlier this week.At the session, the Indian delegation rejected Pakistan's "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir in response to the country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's claims on the human rights situation in the region. (ANI)