Repoll ordered in one booth in Chennai's Velacherry seat

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered fresh poll/repoll in booth number 92 in the Velacherry Assembly constituency here on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling for all the 234 assembly constituencies was held in Tamil Nadu on April 6.

The repolling has been ordered after two workers were caught carrying two electronic voting machines and a VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler and various political parties had raised concerns.