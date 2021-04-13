Repoll ordered in one booth in Chennai's Velacherry seat

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered fresh poll/repoll in booth number 92 in the Velacherry Assembly constituency here on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling for all the 234 assembly constituencies was held in Tamil Nadu on April 6.
The repolling has been ordered after two workers were caught carrying two electronic voting machines and a VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler and various political parties had raised concerns.
The Election Commission said that on the basis of the report of the Returning Officer, observers and after taking all material circumstances into account, it decided that the poll that was held on April 6 at booth number 92 of Velacherry Assembly constituency is declared as void and will be conducted again on April 17.
