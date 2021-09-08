'Reporting India' by ANI Chairman named as book of year in non-fiction category by Kalinga Literary Festival

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Veteran journalist Prem Prakash's book 'Reporting India: My Seventy-Year Journey as a Journalist' has been named by the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) as a book of the year in the non-fiction category.



The book by the ANI Chairman has been selected for the KLF Non-fiction book of the Year Award 2020-21.

The ANI Chairman said he was humbled by the recognition.

"I'm humbled that my book has got recognition and is selected as book of the year in the non-fiction category. This is an eyewitness account of various events for students of journalism," he said.

KLF has announced Book Awards 2020-21 in various categories and the winners will be felicitated and awarded during the annual Kalinga Literary Festival scheduled to be held from December 10 to 12 this year at Bhubaneswar.

Kalinga Literary Festival is considered one of the most coveted international literary festivals annually held at Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

Besides the annual programme under the aegis of KLF, it has three other popular festivals in its fold: Mystic Kalinga Festival, Kandhamal Literary Festival and Maithili Literary Festival.

A release said that the annual Kalinga Literary Festival and Mystic Kalinga Festival celebrate the creative spirit of India and commemorates the literary diversity it offers, bringing it in conversation with the best minds in the world of literature within and outside of Odisha and India.

"KLF Book Awards jury members have chosen the best thought-provoking contributions across different categories published during 2020-21. The objective is to contribute to debates and discourses in the national and global public sphere and encourage more thoughtful, reflective, unique and inspiring contributions. There will be dedicated sessions on these books by the authors and erudite reviewers to enrich the intellectual discussion at Kalinga Literary Festival," said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder and Director of Kalinga Literary Festival.

Prem Prakash is a pioneer in Indian journalism and in his long career has covered some of the most important stories of post-Independence India including the 1962 war with China, the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, the Emergency, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's fateful Tashkent journey. The book provides a detailed account of his professional life and the stories he covered from Nehru's demise to the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book has been published by Penguin India. It was launched last year. (ANI)

