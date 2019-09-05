Reports citing slowdown coming up every day, Govt has no solution: Priyanka

New Delhi, Sep 5 (ANI) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said there is a report every day citing a slowdown in the economy and accused the BJP-led Central government of not having any solution to deal with the issue.

"Report every day of slowdown and BJP government's silence on it every day, both are dangerous. Neither this government has a solution nor it has the force to assure the countrymen. Only making excuses, giving statements and spreading rumours will not work," she said in a tweet in Hindi.



Gandhi attached a media report which said that truck sales have taken a hit despite incentives given by companies.

The Congress leader has been targeting the government over its handling of the economy and had on September 2 accused it managing the nation through "headline management" rather than finding a concrete solution to treat slowdown. (ANI)

