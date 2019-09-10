Reports claim Pak to submit dossier citing Rahul's remark, Nirmala fumes

The document has a quote attributed to Rahul Gandhi, which reads: "It's been 20 days since the people of J&K had their freedom and civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of opposition and press got a taste of the draconian administration and brute force unleashed on people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quick to comment on the document. Speaking in Chennai, she lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, saying that his statements help Pakistan more than India.

The document also has a quote attributed to Omar Abdullah, which says, "GoI's unilateral and shocking decision will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against Kashmiris. The decision is unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional. A long and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready." The purported document appeared on a day when Pakistan raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UNHRC in its desperation to internationalise the matter.