Reports claiming government setting up GoM for J-K incorrect: Sources

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Government sources on Thursday denied reports claiming that it was setting up a Group of Ministers (GoM) to deal with issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Reports about the government setting up a GoM (Group of Ministers) on issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir are not correct, and as such, denied," the sources said.



This comes after the media reports surfaced claiming that the government has constituted a GoM to look into development, economic and social issues in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that will come into existence on October 31.

According to the reports, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot were the part of the group.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which was passed by Parliament this month on August 5 along with the abrogation of Article 370, the two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will come into existence on October 31. (ANI)

