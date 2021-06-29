Reports claiming Jaishankar met certain Taliban leaders 'fake, baseless': Sources

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Social media reports claiming that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met certain Taliban leaders are "completely false, baseless and mischievous," sources said on Tuesday.



"We have seen social media reports claiming that EAM has met certain Taliban leaders. Such reports are completely false, baseless and mischievous," a source said.

Some reports on social media claimed that Jaishankar met some Taliban leaders who assured that the outfit''s future relations with India will not be based on Pakistan''s wishes.

Jaishankar, during the UNSC Debate on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan last week, had called for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire to ensure reduction in violence in Afghanistan and said that terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled immediately for enduring peace in the war-torn country.

Jaishankar had said there needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terror acts.

He had said it is equally important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country and those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable. (ANI)

