Reports of Choksi missing true, says Gitanjali chair's lawyer

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Hours after reports of Gitanjali Group Chairman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case was reported to have gone missing, his lawyer, Vijay Agarwal confirmed to IANS, "The reports of Choksi missing are correct."

Agarwal's revelation came even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it is verifying the reports for further actions.

A CBI source said, "CBI is trying to verify the reports for further necessary actions through formal and informal channels including Interpol."

The source also said that as a Red Corner Notice against Choksi was issued earlier in 2018, so we will alert them to check if he has entered any immigration point anywhere in the world.

The remarks of the CBI came after the Commissioner of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Atlee Rodney, said the force is currently following up on the whereabouts of the Indian businessman who is rumoured to be missing at this time, local media antiguanewsroom.com reported.

Choksi, an accused in the multi-million-rupee fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antigua and Berbuda since January 4, 2018.

He obtained his citizenship for Antigua and Barbuda via the citizenship by investment programme.

However, last year Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that citizenship would be revoked once all of his legal options had been exhausted.

