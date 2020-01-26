Republic Day being celebrated with great fervour across the country, tricolour unfurled at several places

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Jan 26, 2020 09:25 hrs

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag in Chennai on Republic Day, CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also present

By Tamil Nadu Celebrates Republic Day
Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Jan 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurling the national flag at the Marina Beach here.


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present on the occasion.
A parade was held at Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach.
Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with great fervour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.
"Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay," PM Modi tweeted in English as well as Hindi.
Celebrations will be held all across the country to mark the day. On this day, 70-year back, India officially adopted its Constitution. (ANI)

