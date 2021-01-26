Republic Day: Girl students enthrall spectators at Rajpath with dance highlighting 'Fit India Movement'

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The girl students of Delhi government schools on Tuesday perfomed "Hum Fit Toh India Fit" dance at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, representing the 'Fit India Movement.'



"Milkar badhein aao manzil ki aur, laaein Fit India ka Daur" (Let's move to the destination bringing Fit India) more than a hundred students of Yamuna Vihar's Government Girls Senior Secondary School enthralled the spectators with a power-packed performance at Rajpath- a boulevard in the heart of Delhi where the Repubic Day's main function is held every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Fit India Movement" on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29, 2019. It is a nation-wide campaign that aims at encouraging people to include physical activities and sports in their everyday lives.

The senior students of Delhi Tamil Association Schools presented the folk dances of Tamil Nadu in the parade. The children in colorful attire mesmerised people with their performance.

The diverse folk dances of the southern state in their traditional dresses fascinated all at Rajpath.

Tamil Nadu has a rich tradition of folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations. The conduct of folk dances on occasions of temple festivals and community functions give entertainment, mirth and merry to the villagers.

The Eastern Zone Cultural Centre, Kolkata, performed Bajasal, a folk dance of Odisha which is usually performed during weddings.

The Bajasal is one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi, Odisha. Here 'Baja' means the instrument, a drum played in the dance and 'Sal' means the place where these instruments are played. Before the marriage function, many pre-marriage functions are held according to their traditional rites and rituals.

Apart from this, the students of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School, Delhi also performed dance to highlight the government's Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. (ANI)

