Republic Day: Haryana CM unfurls tricolour in Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day in Panchkula.



"I feel very proud after hoisting the flag on the occasion of Republic Day, and I extend my greeting to the people of Haryana," said CM Khattar during the flag hoisting ceremony.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the jawans who died while protecting the country.

He also honoured the widows of the soldiers who were killed in action saying that we all will are in debt to the soldiers for their selfless sacrifice.

He also lauded India's scientists who have made 'swadeshi' COVID-19 vaccines and the government's decision to help other countries fight the virus.

"We have established a Foreign Cooperation Department to make a direct link between the foreign countries and state in order to export the local goods, which would increase employment in the state," he added. (ANI)

