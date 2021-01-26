Republic Day Parade: Delhi tableau displays redevelopment of Chandni Chowk

Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Delhis tableau showcased the Shahjahanabad redevelopment plan at the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Tuesday.



The tableau featured ongoing redevelopment of Chandni Chowk in the walled city of Delhi - Shahjahanabad.

The entire architectural replica with colourful lighting acted as the backdrop to the redesigned street.

The tableau also displayed the hustle-bustle of the market street enlivened with cycles, rickshaws, shoppers etc, interspersed with the sound of prayers from diverse places of worship.

People walking and cycling on either side of the tableau promoted the theme of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk. (ANI)

